Gerhard (Gerry) Hintz passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother he is survived by his wife, Zeonie; daughters, Deborah (Douglas) and Sandra (Simon); grandchildren, Cory (Desirae), Andrea (Daniel), and Taylor (Neil); and great-grandson, Axel. He is predeceased by his brother, Helmut (Bev), but will be remembered by his brother, Art (Carol); sister, Linda (Gordon); and many nieces and nephews. Gerry was a long time member of the BC Lion's club and enjoyed his service to the community. The family requests no funeral or flowers at this time.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019