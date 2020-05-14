VANGAALEN, Gerry October 21, 1932 - May 9, 2020 Gerry put a peaceful end to his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and great friends at his passing. His focus was crystal clear and his manner was calm yet determined. Gerrys rich life began in Heeze, Netherlands. Immigrating to Canada in 1957, Gerry settled in Chateauguay, Quebec where he met Betty and started his family before moving to BC in 1967. Finding Delta, BC to be so similar to his homeland, he set down his roots. Gerrys family and many friends will remember a strong yet generous and caring spirit who enriched their lives and they enriched his. Gerry is survived by his wife Betty Sr., daughter Betty Jr. (John), son Garry, son Bill (Barbara), grandchildren Josh (Kim), Ryan (Tami) and Matt (Jessica) as well as great grandchildren Braydon, Andrew and Saskia, and his adopted children daughter Maribel and son Rene. Gerry was fortunate to share the love of Niki during his last years. Future services will be notified







