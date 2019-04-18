MELLIS, Gisela (née Pietrek) December 28, 1941 - March 31, 2019 Gisela Mellis (nee Pietrek) age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Delta, B.C. Born in Germany, became a nurse, came to Canada as an au pere to study English. Gisela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and will be sorely missed by her husband Jack, daughters Karolyn and Emily (Mark), grandson Robert, siblings Brigitte, Elisabeth and Sigrid (Erich), cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 4:00pm at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60th Avenue, Surrey, B.C. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gisela (Pietrek) MELLIS.
Delta Funeral Home - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
604-946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019