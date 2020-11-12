FRENCH, Gladys 1923 - November 2, 2020
Our dear Mother has passed into the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ian (2012) of almost 67 years. Mom is survived by her daughter Pat (Vic), son Doug (Billie). Grandsons Dan (Delana) and David. Grandchildren Felicia (Bryan), Courtney, Dawson, Kenny, Kevin, Sophia and Dominik, niece Pat (Larry, deceased), extended family Jo Ann (Tommy, deceased), special friends Lorene and Norm. Back in the day, mom taught Sunday school and while working at Woodwards and the Bay for many years managed to be a devoted wife and mother. She was also involved with Christian Women's Club and attended South Delta Baptist Church for over 25 years. In Lieu of flowers, Mom would have liked donations to the SDBC Share Ministry or charity of choice. Private family graveside service, with Pastor Paul Park officiating. "Our vigor is fleeting, our best years are brief, Our youth passes quickly - time's ever a thief; But hope yet becomes us - death's sting holds no power; We have a redeemer - an unfailing Tower." Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040