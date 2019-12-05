Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys (Buggy) KELLER. View Sign Obituary

KELLER, Gladys (Buggy) It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and treasured friend. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Gladys was an active volunteer at South Delta Public Health Unit for over 40 years lovingly comforting both parents and babies. She touched the lives of all she met. Lovingly referred to as Buggy to those who loved her. Her kindness and compassion will live on through her family and friends. Although she will be deeply missed, she has found her way home She is predeceased by her husband Stanley. She is survived by her 3 daughters Brenda, Sam (Paul) and Gwen (Wayne); her 5 grandchildren Jenny, Michelle (Trevor), Christie (Brandon), Matt (Rachel), Kasey (Shaun) and great grandson Landon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Park Church at 5300 44th Avenue, Delta on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am. May a crowd of angels sing her to rest





It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and treasured friend. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Gladys was an active volunteer at South Delta Public Health Unit for over 40 years lovingly comforting both parents and babies. She touched the lives of all she met. Lovingly referred to as Buggy to those who loved her. Her kindness and compassion will live on through her family and friends.She is predeceased by her husband Stanley. She is survived by her 3 daughters Brenda, Sam (Paul) and Gwen (Wayne); her 5 grandchildren Jenny, Michelle (Trevor), Christie (Brandon), Matt (Rachel), Kasey (Shaun) and great grandson Landon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Park Church at 5300 44th Avenue, Delta on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am. Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close