KELLER, Gladys (Buggy) It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and treasured friend. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Gladys was an active volunteer at South Delta Public Health Unit for over 40 years lovingly comforting both parents and babies. She touched the lives of all she met. Lovingly referred to as Buggy to those who loved her. Her kindness and compassion will live on through her family and friends. Although she will be deeply missed, she has found her way home She is predeceased by her husband Stanley. She is survived by her 3 daughters Brenda, Sam (Paul) and Gwen (Wayne); her 5 grandchildren Jenny, Michelle (Trevor), Christie (Brandon), Matt (Rachel), Kasey (Shaun) and great grandson Landon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Park Church at 5300 44th Avenue, Delta on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am. May a crowd of angels sing her to rest
Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019