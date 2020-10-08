1/1
Glenn Martinolich
November 03, 1924 - October 01, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn John Martinolich passed away peacefully at Delta Hospital on October 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie; and his daughter, Carol Ann and her husband, Fred Ives.

Dad is survived by his sons, Wayne (Kathy), and Robert (Lenore); and his daughter, Lynn (Derek). He was the best Grandpa to his 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

Dad was the youngest of four children. He had two brothers, Richard and Aldwin, and a sister, Eileen (Thompson). The three brothers partnered in commercial fishing as "Martinolich Brothers Fishing" and operated seine boats along the BC coast for more than 50 years.

Dad was happiest with a table full of friends or a house filled with family. He enjoyed every activity from golf, travelling with his fellow Shriners, to tea parties with his great-grandkids. He loved ice cream. When we took him for a drive, it always required a stop at Emma Lea or Dairy Queen....rain or shine!

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Haven House in Augustine and the 2nd-floor medical team at Delta Hospital for their care.

No service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Delta Hospital or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved