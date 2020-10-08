Glenn John Martinolich passed away peacefully at Delta Hospital on October 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie; and his daughter, Carol Ann and her husband, Fred Ives.



Dad is survived by his sons, Wayne (Kathy), and Robert (Lenore); and his daughter, Lynn (Derek). He was the best Grandpa to his 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many good friends.



Dad was the youngest of four children. He had two brothers, Richard and Aldwin, and a sister, Eileen (Thompson). The three brothers partnered in commercial fishing as "Martinolich Brothers Fishing" and operated seine boats along the BC coast for more than 50 years.



Dad was happiest with a table full of friends or a house filled with family. He enjoyed every activity from golf, travelling with his fellow Shriners, to tea parties with his great-grandkids. He loved ice cream. When we took him for a drive, it always required a stop at Emma Lea or Dairy Queen....rain or shine!



Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Haven House in Augustine and the 2nd-floor medical team at Delta Hospital for their care.



No service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Delta Hospital or a charity of your choice.



