HUFF, Gordon Allen February 22, 1922 to May 30, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon. He was a lifetime Delta resident, growing up on the family farm. Gordon served in the Royal Canadian Navy during WWII, Fire Chief at No. 4 Hall, the Delta Agricultural Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #61, as well as some other committees and boards. Gordon was predeceased by his wife Patricia, son Alan, and sister Anita. He is survived by his loving daughter Joan, grandchildren Dana and Andrew. A Private Service will be held, as per Gordon's request. Condolences may offered to www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to June 14, 2019