NEWHOUSE, Gordon Herbert January 19, 1933 - September 10, 2019 Gordon passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Gordon was born in Calgary, Alberta to Herbert and Daisy Newhouse on January 19, 1933. Graduating from UBC with a BA, Gordon went on to excel in the field of Management Consulting. After becoming the President of Western Institute of Management Consultants of BC, he formed his own company in 1968 with an emphasis on Government and/or Public Administration. Gordon moved on to gain life experience as a police officer with the CPR Railway, some of his proudest moments were serving as Navigational Officer with the RCAF Reserve at Summerside P.E.I. He then went on to become the convocation founder at Simon Fraser University. Gordon is survived by his son David (Hue) and brother John (Carol). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Luna and Kai; nieces Gail and Lynn; nephew Mike (Maggie) and great-nieces Jessie, Toni and Jackie. Predeceased by his ex-wife Barbara and partner Margaret with whom he shared many interests including their love for Labradors, travelling and sharing memories of life in England during WW2. He approached life's hurdles with fierce determination and "grumpiness" at times, which will be missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospice Society (www.deltahospice.org) would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019