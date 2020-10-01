Graham WILKINSON

WILKINSON, Graham It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the sudden passing of our Dad on September 22nd, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Kirsten, his two daughters Benedikte and Jacqueline and son Neal. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews Graham (Julie) and Kenny (Leticia), all his family in Wales and extended family members abroad. He was born in a small mining town in Wales where he enjoyed running around the mountains and playing rugby as a young boy. As a teenager he had to leave school to help support the family and worked in the coal mine and then the steelworks factory. At the young age of eighteen he entered the arena of World War Two. He was a British Veteran and was active in the Chindit expeditions, for which he received the Burma Star. After the war he returned to England and worked for British Telecom. He and his close friend then decided to embark on an adventure and emigrated to Canada in 1954. Once in Canada he went to Saskatchewan where other family had found work. He then went on to Toronto and worked there for several years prior to meeting Mum. He decided very quickly that she was the one for him and they married in 1961. In 1962 they drove out west and settled in Vancouver to raise the family. Over the years he first worked for Capilano Engineering and then Ropac until his retirement in 1989. In his free time Dad enjoyed working on the house, playing rugby till his knees told him no more, singing in the Vancouver Welsh Choir, family and friend get togethers, attending his children's many soccer games and activities, and travelling with the family overseas to visit family. Dad was a kind and gentle person with a stealthy sense of humour. He was always the person who would be there to give a helping hand when needed. He was blessed to have a close circle of friends that he loved and enjoyed spending time with. After living in Vancouver for a long period of time, Dad and Mum decided to move to Tsawwassen to be closer to family. Here they have enjoyed family and friends and living by the beach. At Dad's request, there will be no service. There will be a small family and friends gathering at a later date to lift a glass or two, in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, please choose a charity of choice to donate to, or one of Dad's favourites, the CNIB.







