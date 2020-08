Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANT, Daniel John Born on May 6th, 1952 in Dawson Yukon. Passed away on August 11th, 2020 at the age of 68, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by mother Florence (nee; McKinnon), Father Hector, Sister Cathie. Dan is survived by his wife; Vicki, Children; Christopher, Hannah (Logan), grandchildren; Jayde, Ivy, Raine, Brother- Chris (Carmen), Sister-Mary Hawksley (Rick).







