It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Greg Mills, loving husband of the late Barbara Mills. Greg is also predeceased by his mother and father, Doreen and Jack Mills. Greg is survived by his brothers, Grant, Dave, John, and Jim; his four children, Brooke, Adam (Melissa), Sean, and Brent (Alison); and his precious grandchildren, Daphne, Jade, and Mable. He will also be deeply missed by his partner, Lori, his many friends, and his co-workers. A strong pillar in both his family and the community, Greg was a man of integrity and ethics, whose commitment to his family businesses became the foundation for the legacy he would create. As the General Manager of Mills Paint for several decades, his leadership was admired and his contributions were immeasurable. After retirement, Greg's determined nature and love for the ocean led him to boat-building school on Gabriola Island, where he honed his woodworking skills and eventually completed a few well-crafted wooden boats. Endlessly proud of his latest family business venture Four Winds Brewing, Greg provided stability, guidance, and mentorship as the company's President and Co-Founder. Often stoic and reserved, Greg led by example, imparting valuable lessons his family will proudly embrace for years to come. A celebration of life will be planned for a time better suited for a larger gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store