KNIGHT, Gregory Michael June 19, 1965 - August 18, 2020 It is with our hearts broken that we announce the passing of Greg from an unexpected, fatal heart attack. Greg is survived by his loving wife Heather and his two beautiful daughters Jessica and Danielle. He also leaves behind his loving parents Joan and Mike and his siblings Joanne (David), David (Susan), Tim (Aerin). He will also be missed by his in-laws Dave and Deanne and his many nieces, nephews and friends here and worldwide. Greg was born at home in Disley, England in 1965. He along with his parents and sister Joanne immigrated to Canada in 1966 landing in Montreal and eventually moved to Tsawwassen in 1973; Tsawwassen was where Greg's whole life has been lived. He attended South Park Elementary, South Delta Senior Secondary and obtained his Red Seal Carpentry Ticket from BCIT. Greg was a partner of Heatherbrae Builders, started by his father in 1989. Greg had a larger than life personality and loved to golf, travel, fish and ski the slopes of Whistler. He was a giant social butterfly and relished in spending time with his many friends and business associates! Above all, Greg loved spending time with his wife and daughters whom he adored deeply. One of their favorite family vacation spots was their home in Maui; they shared many happy times there!! Greg will be missed by his entire family, his work associates and his many personal friends. He was a wonderful part of our lives and influenced us all with his generous, infectious personality. He will be deeply missed. Donations would be appreciated being made to a charity of your choice. A private memorial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolence messages can be left for the family at www.deltafuneral.ca Don't weep… Place me in your memory Do not linger on me Wasting days hoping on My return I will not come here again Do not silence my name Speak of me when friends Gather and in family times Of love Make me everlasting In the spirit of your being For through all the days Of living I lived better for your love Don't martyr me or angel me Of my bad points don't be hard On me. And wipe your tears and weep No more for me Let me survive in your memory By SuAndi Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
