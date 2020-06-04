CROWE, Gwendolen Margaret Within days of the 89th anniversary of her birth at Leicester, United Kingdom, Gwen Crowe passed away at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock on May 26th after a short period of ill health. She was predeceased by her husband, John, nine months earlier in Ladner. Gwen moved to Amica, White Rock in December, 2019. She is survived by a niece and nephew and cousins in England and many close friends. Immigrating from England in 1957, Gwen and John spent much of their life together in Vancouver before moving to Ladner where they enjoyed their retirement years amongst a large group of friends and some family members who would visit them in BC from the UK. Both of them spent many years as actors, singers, entertainers and travelers. They each sang in their church choirs at St. James United and Dunbar Heights United in Vancouver, Ladner United (since 2001) and even in this last year, Gwen joined the senior choir at Peninsula United Church, following her move to White Rock. Gwen also sang with the Kerrisdale Singers and in the Ladner Glee club for many years. As an actor, she was known as a co-founder and lead actress and part-time director of the United Players Theatre Company and for 50 years a member of the Metro Theatre Company, both of Vancouver. Gwen trained and worked as a dressmaker before coming to Canada. After working in banking for CIBC for 15 years, she became the Director of Volunteers at Children's Hospital in Vancouver, and later worked as a receptionist in oncology and neurology clinics at Children's. Having no children of their own, both she and John loved to spend time with children and performed annually, for many years at Christmas, as Santa and Mrs. Claus at Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House. Up until recent years, they spent many enjoyable hours at their cabin in the Chilliwack Lake area. They expended much energy at this task since they began the building some twenty years ago. Gwen lovingly supported John in what was in reality a part-time but serious hobby. Gwen was an open, caring Christian soul who helped many people throughout her happy and very full life and leaves in her wake scores of friends who will miss the ways their lives intersected with Gwen's on a regular basis. In the short months of her illness she was assisted by a caring group of Delta friends and neighbors led by Jane Marynowski. A celebration of her life cannot be held in person during this time but a virtual service by internet will take place, facilitated by Ladner United Church, during the last week of June. Details of the service can be obtained by calling the church office at 604-946-6254. Those wishing to remember Gwen by charitable donation are invited to give in her name to Operation Eyesight Universal or Vancouver Children's Hospital. As she takes her leave from us and reaches for the hand of God, you can hear in her inimitable voice: "Give my regards to Broadway, remember me to Herald Square. Tell all the gang at Forty-Second Street that I will soon be there."







