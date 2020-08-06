SAVAGE, Harold Robert Hugh April 1940 - July 2020 Robert passed away on July 29, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. His family immigrated from Ireland in 1886, settling on the fertile farm lands of Ladner. He was a fourth generation Ladner farmer, having lived and farmed on Ladner Trunk Road since 1945. For many years the Savage family owned and operated Savage Farm Equipment, supplying farm equipment, parts and service to the agricultural community in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. In addition to the equipment business, the family grew peas, beans, corn and potatoes for Safeway and other processors. Dairy cattle and a beef operation were also an early part of the family farm. Robert is proud to have represented his agricultural community as a founding Director of the Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust. He was also a life member of the Delta Agricultural Society, serving as Treasurer for over 12 years. Robert was predeceased by his parents Harold and Veronica Savage, brother John Savage, brother-in-law, George Hodgins, and sister-in-law, Susan Savage. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Daphne, daughters Barbara, Catherine (Len), and son Kevin (Karyn), and grandchildren Robbie and Amanda Field, and Kora and Kelsey Savage. He will be greatly missed by his sister Sharon Black (Ken), sister Diane Hodgins, and his brother Ken Savage (Anita), as well as nieces and nephew; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation in Robert's memory would be appreciated. A special "thank you" to Dr. Colleen Lee, our much respected and admired family doctor. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Fall, Covid rules permitting.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store