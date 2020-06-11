Hazel (Wells, Murphy, Clark) SCRIBNER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCRIBNER, Hazel (Wells, Murphy, Clark) January 10, 1923 - May 27, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Hazel Scribner announce her passing at the Long Term Care Facility in Delta, British Columbia. She leaves with loving memories her children; Jim (Roxanne), Mary (Louis), Olive (Martin), Doreen (Wayne), Lorna (Allister), and Beulah, son in-law Lee, and sister in-law Pearl Wells. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a very large circle of family and friends. Hazel is predeceased by her first born infant son Leander, youngest daughter Barbara, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd husbands, Douglas Murphy, Charles Clark, and Raymond Scribner, her parents Alexander (Sandy) Wells, Mary Jean Picco, her in-laws Amelia White and Alexander White, sister Hilda (Dolly) brothers: Willie, Wallace, Clyde, and Jack. Anyone who knew mom, knew her as a fun loving person, with a great sense of humor. Mom lived for God, and now God has taken her home to be with him. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace Dearest Mother . Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Ladner, BC. Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life, will be announced at a later date. Mom will be laid to rest beside dad in the Batstone's Road Cemetery Corner Brook NL. when time permits. Forever Loved. Forever missed. Forever in our hearts. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved