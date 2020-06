It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Hazel Scribner announce her passing at the Long Term Care Facility in Delta, British Columbia. She leaves with loving memories her children; Jim (Roxanne), Mary (Louis), Olive (Martin), Doreen (Wayne), Lorna (Allister), and Beulah, son in-law Lee, and sister in-law Pearl Wells. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a very large circle of family and friends. Hazel is predeceased by her first born infant son Leander, youngest daughter Barbara, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd husbands, Douglas Murphy, Charles Clark, and Raymond Scribner, her parents Alexander (Sandy) Wells, Mary Jean Picco, her in-laws Amelia White and Alexander White, sister Hilda (Dolly) brothers: Willie, Wallace, Clyde, and Jack. Anyone who knew mom, knew her as a fun loving person, with a great sense of humor. Mom lived for God, and now God has taken her home to be with him.. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Ladner, BC. Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life, will be announced at a later date. Mom will be laid to rest beside dad in the Batstone's Road Cemetery Corner Brook NL. when time permits.Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040