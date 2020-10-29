It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Hazel Sim. We are grateful her fight with liver cancer was short and without too much suffering. Hazel is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd; and three daughters, Jennifer (Darren), Joanna (Jeff), and Katharine (James); as well as her grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Nolan, and Sydney.
Hazel immigrated to Canada in 1957 at the age of seven with her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Trail. She grew up in Port Alberni, BC and married M. Lloyd Sim on July 30, 1971. They then moved to Nanaimo, BC where they raised their three daughters before moving to Ladner, BC in the summer of 1986. Hazel was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her daughters and then to the children of Hawthorne School, where she worked as an Educational Assistant for 25 years, impacting the lives of many children.
Hazel was an avid gardener, reader and cook, as well as loved the adventure of travel. She valued her lunch dates with "the retirees" and spending lots of time with her grandchildren.
Hazel's final resting place will be in Aberdeen, Scotland, with her parents and other loved ones.
There will be no formal service during these difficult Covid-19 times. There will be an online photo memorial at the following link:https://vimeo.com/user125805053/review/471992145/6ad44f6368
If a donation is being considered, the Delta Hospital Foundation: https://dhchfoundation.ca
was a charity close to her heart.