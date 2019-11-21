Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Our beloved mom, wife, and nana, Helen, passed away suddenly after a very brief and hard-fought battle with cancer that has left a hole in our lives as big as her heart and as dark as her sense of humour.



Helen grew up in Oshawa, ON, and is survived by her husband of 38 years, Phil; daughter, Jessica (Billy); son, Andrew (Heather); grandchildren, Ben (6) and Edie (5 months); brothers, John Graham Jr. (Carol) and Jim Graham; in-laws, Adele (Jack) McLennan, Vickie Chambers, Denise Gowan, and Paul and Jane Gowan (Ron), Melvin Stern and Diane Lind (good friends and partners in grand-parenting); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, John Sr. (2016) and Frances (1999) Graham; and first husband, Paul Sargent.



Helen was most likely to be found at the Ladner Thrift Shop (she had a gift for thrift!) or at her Jazzercise class surrounded by a group of friends. And if you visited her at their shop (Sara's Ice Cream), she very likely whipped you up an ice cream cake, scooped your child a way-too-big ice cream cone, or simply just chatted with you. But her favourite job by far was being Mom and Nana. Ben will miss their adventures and Edie will grow up hearing all the stories.



No funeral or service at Helen's request. A lifetime avid animal lover, Helen would have approved this message: in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Delta Animal Shelter, or your local shelter, wherever you may be.

Our beloved mom, wife, and nana, Helen, passed away suddenly after a very brief and hard-fought battle with cancer that has left a hole in our lives as big as her heart and as dark as her sense of humour.Helen grew up in Oshawa, ON, and is survived by her husband of 38 years, Phil; daughter, Jessica (Billy); son, Andrew (Heather); grandchildren, Ben (6) and Edie (5 months); brothers, John Graham Jr. (Carol) and Jim Graham; in-laws, Adele (Jack) McLennan, Vickie Chambers, Denise Gowan, and Paul and Jane Gowan (Ron), Melvin Stern and Diane Lind (good friends and partners in grand-parenting); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, John Sr. (2016) and Frances (1999) Graham; and first husband, Paul Sargent.Helen was most likely to be found at the Ladner Thrift Shop (she had a gift for thrift!) or at her Jazzercise class surrounded by a group of friends. And if you visited her at their shop (Sara's Ice Cream), she very likely whipped you up an ice cream cake, scooped your child a way-too-big ice cream cone, or simply just chatted with you. But her favourite job by far was being Mom and Nana. Ben will miss their adventures and Edie will grow up hearing all the stories.No funeral or service at Helen's request. A lifetime avid animal lover, Helen would have approved this message: in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Delta Animal Shelter, or your local shelter, wherever you may be. Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close