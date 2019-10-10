MICHELS, Helen July 24, 1923 - October 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Helen Michels at KinVillage in Delta. Helen was born on July 24, 1923 in Neudek, Czechoslovakia. She immigrated to Canada in 1955 where she raised her family and later followed her family to Vancouver in 1998. She was very much loved by all those who knew her. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Helen was predeceased by husband Nicholas "Nick" Michels in 1978. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie (Lou) Mrowietz and son Klaus Dieter (Nick) Michels; grandchildren Adrian, Tanya, and Alexis; grandchildren Derrick, David, Nicole, and Melissa; and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Rd, in Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society. A special thank you to the staff at KinVillage for taking such good care of Helen. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019