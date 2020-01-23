Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Lehto) SIMPSON. View Sign Service Information Valley View - SURREY 14660 72 Ave Surrey , BC V3S 2E7 (604)-596-8866 Obituary

SIMPSON, Helen (Lehto) September 26th, 1927, Perryvale, Alberta - December 13th, 2019, White Rock, B.C. Helen passed peacefully at Whitecliff Retirement Home in the presence of her three daughters, at the age of 92. She leaves behind her five children, Robert Simpson, Janet Berglund (Anders), Gary Simpson (Maggie), Jo-Anne Baillie (Chris), and Linda Dalke (Bruce). Helen was blessed with eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was shortly predeceased by her beloved husband Alan, after 68 years of marriage! Helen was the true family matriarch. Nothing could make her smile more than having her family around her. Her ability to please and care for her family was her true life goal. She was the perfect grandma. Always available and always smiling! She will be sadly missed by all members of our family and all the ladies on her curling and golf teams . You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared at:





