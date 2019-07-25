Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hendrik VAN (Hank) MALENSTYN. View Sign Obituary

VAN MALENSTYN, Hendrik (Hank) May 4, 1936 - July 21, 2019 Now fishing full time at that great big lake in the sky Hank passed away peacefully at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He is survived and remembered by his loving wife Pat (of 61 years) children; Pauline, Diane (Marty), and David (Deanna). Grandchildren; Josh (Tara), Alyssa (Graeme), Kaitlyn, Nick (Reanne), Mitchell, Shelby, and Colton. Brother John (Sue), sister Alie (Bill), sister-in-laws Joyce and Maureen, and many more dear family members and special friends that blessed his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Hendrik and Geurtje, and brothers, Elbert (Cathy) and Hans. Hank immigrated to Canada from Holland at a young age with his family, and began a long affinity with his community while farming in East Delta. Whether it was dairy or potatoes, Hank was a physically hard working man of the land. After selling the farm Hank and Pat moved to Cloverdale and then made their final move to Abbotsford. Hank loved and traveled often to tropical destinations with family and friends. The most memorable being the times he would take his whole family together to some sunny place. Those memories will be cherished by all. Hank enjoyed his collector cars, country music, and could always be found golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing which he loved to do at his cabin. We'd like to thank all the doctors, nurses and especially the staff at Maplewood for taking such good care of Hank through his illness and keeping him comfortable during his last days. MY LOVE , OUR DAD, GRANDPA, WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER AND EVER AMEN "Celebration of Life" to be held at the East Delta Community Hall. 10379 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. on Tuesday, August 6th from 12:00 - 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinsons Society British Columbia, Maplewood Care Society or the East Delta Community Hall.





Now fishing full time at that great big lake in the sky Hank passed away peacefully at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He is survived and remembered by his loving wife Pat (of 61 years) children; Pauline, Diane (Marty), and David (Deanna). Grandchildren; Josh (Tara), Alyssa (Graeme), Kaitlyn, Nick (Reanne), Mitchell, Shelby, and Colton. Brother John (Sue), sister Alie (Bill), sister-in-laws Joyce and Maureen, and many more dear family members and special friends that blessed his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Hendrik and Geurtje, and brothers, Elbert (Cathy) and Hans. Hank immigrated to Canada from Holland at a young age with his family, and began a long affinity with his community while farming in East Delta. Whether it was dairy or potatoes, Hank was a physically hard working man of the land. After selling the farm Hank and Pat moved to Cloverdale and then made their final move to Abbotsford. Hank loved and traveled often to tropical destinations with family and friends. The most memorable being the times he would take his whole family together to some sunny place. Those memories will be cherished by all. Hank enjoyed his collector cars, country music, and could always be found golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing which he loved to do at his cabin. We'd like to thank all the doctors, nurses and especially the staff at Maplewood for taking such good care of Hank through his illness and keeping him comfortable during his last days. MY LOVE , OUR DAD, GRANDPA, WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER AND EVER AMEN "Celebration of Life" to be held at the East Delta Community Hall. 10379 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. on Tuesday, August 6th from 12:00 - 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinsons Society British Columbia, Maplewood Care Society or the East Delta Community Hall. Published in The Delta Optimist from July 25 to July 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close