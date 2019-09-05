HENWOOD, John Earnest "Jack" Jack, Dad, Granpa, Friend of Many. Dad was predeceased by his parents Hedley, Howe, wife Jean, brother Gorden. He leaves behind Steve (Debbie), Shannon (Stan) Shawna and Air Cadets (828 "Hurricane"). We want to send our, special thanks to Irene Thomas Hospice, Delta Hospital. A celebration of life and last post will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm at Cedar Park Church, 5300 44 Avenue, Delta, V4K 1C7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Air Cadet Foundation or Irene Thomas Hospice, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 5 to Oct. 10, 2019