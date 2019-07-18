Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda (Hielkje) BOLT. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

BOLT, Hilda (Hielkje) June 15, 1923 - July 15, 2019 Hilda (Hielkje) Bolt, 96, went to her faithful Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019. Born in the Netherlands, she immigrated to Canada in 1951 with her husband Berend (Ben) and son Jan (John), joining her parents, Jan and Elizabeth Piers, brother Klaas and sister Anna in Ladner. She lived at 5111 Central Ave for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben, her brother Klaas, her sister Anna (Folkerts), and her grandson, Morgan Bolt. She is survived by her children John and Ruth Bolt, Clarence Bolt and Mona Brash, Ann Vander Bijl, Elizabeth and Fred Ensing, Marvin and Linda Bolt, thirteen grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren, living in Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, England, and China. Hilda and Ben placed a high premium on education for their children and grandchildren. She regretted not completing her education in the Netherlands but earned her GED in Canada as an adult. Hilda served many years as a tutor in the Ladner Christian School. She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, taking courses, and, as long as she was able, walking and biking. Her diminishing physical abilities which necessitated moving out of her Central Ave home were frustrating to her. She died peacefully at Surrey Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her children. Services for Hilda Bolt will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Ladner Christian Reformed Church at 1:30 PM, Rev. John Bolt officiating. The family thanks the staff of Augustine House and the health care workers at Delta Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital for their professional and thoughtful care. Condolences may be offered at







