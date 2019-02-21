Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOFFMANN Erich Julius. View Sign

HOFFMANN, Erich Julius July 7, 1939 - December 22, 2018 In loving memory of Erich Hoffmann, a local building contractor in Tsawwassen, died of heart failure on Gabriola island after a long struggle with Kidney disease. This was a shock to his family, extended family, and all his friends, who where looking forward to his imminent return home for Christmas in Tsawwassen. Erich is predeceased by sister, Ula, beloved Mother, Maria and dog Kyra. He will be missed by, Ruth, wife since 1959, son and work partner, Michael (Bev) and daughter, Petra & grandchild, Kayla. Born in Iserlohn, Germany, Erich rode motorcycles, trained in interior design, chauffeured Canadian soldiers after the war and taught himself to repair their cars. In 1967 Erich came to Canada and went to work as an auto mechanic. Passionate about all things mechanical, he could repair anything from clocks to vacuums. He was also good at fine finishing in the many homes he designed and built with Michael. The oldest of four siblings, Erich is also mourned by his two sisters: Maria (Hans), Brigitte and their children, Bonnie, life partner since 2008 and her family as well as his very best friend, Arnold. Erich will be remembered as a gentle, caring man who abhorred violence, cared about animals, loved the deer on Gabriola and the environment. His little Fiat 500 was his most prized possession. Rest in peace, Erich. You will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, February 16th at the Cammidge House at Centennial Beach, Tsawwassen. (By invitation only)





