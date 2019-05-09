Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian May. View Sign Service Information Telford's Cremation and Burial Centre 595 Townsite Road Nanaimo , BC V9S 1K9 (250)-591-6644 Obituary

Ian Douglas May passed away on April 30 in Nanaimo, BC. He was 71. Born in 1947 in Ontario to Douglas and Brenda May, Ian grew up in London with brothers Robyn and Charles. He was involved in many activities: London Little Theatre, baseball, football, music, a T.V. show, and spent many happy summers at Camp White Bear on Lake Temagami.



After studying at UWO, he moved to Temagami where, in 1970, he met his first wife, Maureen, and was blessed with children, Ryan and Jessica. The four Mays moved west to BC - from Sparwood to Tumbler Ridge to Kelowna - for Ian's career in mining and forestry.



Ian met his second wife, Sue, in 1996 and the expanded family moved to Boundary Bay, Tsawwassen, where they lived for twenty years. There Ian enjoyed friends, golfing at Kings Links, and spending time with family and dog, Bruin, on the sandbars. Ian and Sue retired to Lantzville and "Islander" Ian loved boating, golf, and wonderful new and old friends in his last years.



Predeceased by his parents; brother, Robyn; and first wife, Maureen, he leaves behind his loving wife, Sue; his brother, Chuck (Judy); his children, Ryan (Leanne), Jessica, Kasey (Simon), and Shea; and three adored grandchildren, Addison, Olive, and Okke.



Ian will be remembered for his love, generosity (including gimmies to himself on the golf course), loyalty, and dry humour.



A celebration of Ian's life will be held on June 1 from 1 - 3 pm at the Coast Bastion Hotel in Nanaimo.

