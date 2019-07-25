Ian passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. He was a lifelong Ladnerite, born and raised here. Ian was an accountant at the Workers Compensation Board for many years. He was an avid golfer, walker, hunter, and sports fan. Along with his brother, Alastair, he bred and raced thoroughbred horses.
He was predeceased by his parents, Morag and Angus MacPherson; his brother, Alastair; and brother-in-law, Rod McLeod. He is survived by his sister, Peggy McLeod; niece, Lori Price; and nephew, Bruce McLeod; as well as sister-in-law, Carol MacPherson; nephews, Brent MacPherson and Craig MacPherson; and niece, Brenda Hanson. He was a beloved great-uncle to eleven nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to thank Delta Hospice for Ian's care. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Delta Hospice or a charity of your choice.
No service by request. A private family gathering will be held.
Published in The Delta Optimist from July 25 to Aug. 23, 2019