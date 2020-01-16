Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina May (Garrett BIRCH. View Sign Obituary

BIRCH, Ina May (Garrett) January 25, 1931 - January 9, 2020 A life well lived….a life of "never a dull moment" Gone to join her youngest son, Lance. Loved by Reg, her deeply devoted husband of 68 years. Her pride and legacy was her family. Forever loved by Brian (Trish), Wayne (Kathy), Brenda (Tron) Maureen Scott (Brian), Louise Crothers (Kevin), Paul (Diana), Philip, Kevin, Regan. Her 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her sisters, Pauline David, Eileen Christian, Mary Baxter and Joyce Bradshaw. Ina was born and grew up in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. She met her husband in 1951 in Ladner BC. They raised their family in Ladner until 1971 then moved to 100 Mile House BC. They have lived in the Cariboo area for the last 49 years. A celebration of life to be held in the Cariboo in the summer of 2020. Condolence cards can be sent to Reg at: PO Box 2084, 100 Mile House BC, V0K 2E0. "When I stand before god at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say "I used everything you gave me".…. by Erma Bombeck





