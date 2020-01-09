It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jaaymee Epplette on January 3rd, 2020.
Jaaymee is survived by sons, Gregg and Jonn; daughters-in-law, Linda and Simone; brother, Gary Cordrey; and grandchildren, Zak, Jaden, Tristen, Cossette, Chelsey, Joel, and Hailey.
Jaaymee is home now in the arms of Jesus and her beloved husband, Gord. May she rest peacefully and joyfully in heaven! We will all miss her dearly!
Please join us to celebrate the life of Jaaymee on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at 3 pm at South Delta Baptist Church, Tsawwassen, BC.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 9 to Feb. 7, 2020