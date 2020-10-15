It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Frederick Thomson. Jack passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle on September 21, 2020 at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner BC.



Jack was born in Toronto, Ontario on July 26, 1934 to Leslie Thomson and Georgina Neuman. In 1952, at the age of 17, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy where he served on the HMCS Haida in the Korean War. Upon leaving the navy he moved to Nanaimo, BC where he worked many odd jobs, one of them being sein fishing the west coast of BC. It was in Nanaimo where he met his future wife Joyce (nee Waters).



After marriage they found their way to Vancouver, BC in September 1964, where he trained to be a barber. Shortly after, they moved to Ladner once he had established his barbering career at Tsawwassen Barbers where he became known by many as ‘Jack the Barber’. Jack with his seamanship skills and his previous fishing experience, purchased his own gillnetter in the 1970’s and had a successful fishing career for many years.



Jack was a fun loving, kind and generous person. He always had a joke to tell and somehow never forgot the punchline. He had a positive outlook on life even through hard times. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his two daughters Raeanne (Rob) and Lori (Joel) and his five grandchildren, Alyssa, Cassidy, Zach, Teah and Tyler.



There will be no formal service held. His family and close friends will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Delta Hospice Society.



