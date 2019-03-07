Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Whelan. View Sign

Whelan, Jack



Oct 23, 1936 – March 2, 2019



Jack passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 2nd at home. Predeceased by his wife, Gloria, in 2009, siblings Jim and Blanche. He is survived by his sister Audrey, his son Wayne (Cristina), daughters Kathleen (Frank) and Darlene (Travis), and grandchildren Tia, Daniela, Tiffany, Austin, Justin, Adam, Jessica, and Carson.



Jack was born in White Fox, Saskatchewan, son of Irish immigrants, Jim and May, and grew up on the family farm. At 15, he followed his brother to Prince George to work at the planer mill. At 18, he began his career with CP Air and worked in several communities in BC. His strong work ethic as a Lead Station Attendant earned him the nickname Backcracker Jack. He finished his career at Canadian Airlines just short of 44 years.



In Vancouver, he met and married Gloria and they settled in Ladner in 1967 to raise their family.



Jack was one of Ladner’s greatest superfans. He loved to watch his family’s activities and sports and was a popular baseball, soccer, and softball coach. Jack and Gloria were an integral part of Ladner and Shellmont Lanes, where they worked and bowled.



Thank you to the wonderful caring people in our community of Ladner, Augustine House, and his friends at the Ladner Leisure Centre.



Please come join us celebrating Jack’s life Saturday, March 9th at 2 pm at Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Drive, Ladner.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

