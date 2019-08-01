Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Wood. View Sign Obituary

Wood, James Earnest "Jim"



Jim/Dad/Grandpa passed away suddenly at the age of 80.



Born in Vancouver to William and Donalda, Jim was the eldest of four. He was a proud employee of Canadian Airlines for many years and would later move on to finish his career at the Worker's Compensation Board/WorkSafe BC. Following retirement in 2004, Jim travelled with his wife, Barbara, and took great pleasure in caring for his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara (nee Taylor); sons, Stephen (Shannon) and David (Shannon); daughter, Andrea (Rick); and grandchildren, Taylor, Aiden, Chantelle, Gavin, Jackson, Paige, Emily, and Chloe. He is also survived by siblings, Lucille, Alvin (Pat), and Darlene (Val).



Jim volunteered his time as a youth soccer coach in Delta South for many years. He could always be counted on to help family, friends, and neighbours. Grandpa was a supportive spectator and willing chauffeur to his eight grandkids in their many activities. For the past few years, Jim was also an Elks Club member and enjoyed this time with friends.



Jim/Dad/Grandpa will forever be remembered for his huge heart and for always putting the needs of others before his own. He was a caring husband, great dad, and dedicated and involved granddad to the end. We miss him dearly and know that in his usual manner, he would now announce, "C'mon, get on with it!"



Thank you to family and friends for all the love and support during this time. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

