It is with great sadness, my beloved husband, best friend and the love of my life, passed away after a battle adjusting to a double lung transplant. He ultimately suffered from multi-organ failure. Jim leaves behind his wife of 25 years, "Chris. He will be remembered by his daughters Charlene (Jaret) and Chelsea (Ryan); his sisters Pat, Susan (Doug); brothers Tom, (Angela) and Bill (Carol) and his four grandchildren, and great friends. Jim was a very talented carpenter by trade. Everything he touched turned to "gold". His love for music was always at Jim's fingertips and he had an amazing singing voice.



Jim's wife, Chris, would like to extend a special thank-you to the "Care Team" and "Nursing Staff" on ward 12 B/C at VGH, Blackmore Pavillion in caring for my beloved husband.



In lieu of flowers, please sign your organ donor card.



God looked around His garden

And found an empty space:

He then looked down upon this earth

And saw your tired face.



He put His arms around you

And lifted you to rest;

God's garden must be beautiful,

He only takes the best.



He knew that you were suffering,

He knew that you were in pain;

He knew you might never

Get well upon this earth again.



He saw the road was getting rough

And the hills were hard to climb;

So He closed your weary eyelids

And whispered, "Peace be thine."



It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you never went alone;

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

