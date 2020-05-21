KERR, James Leonard (Len) After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Len passed away on April 19, 2020 while in hospice care, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Betty, their daughters, Kathy Stone (Garret) and Sherry McCuaig (Bill), brother Robert (Robin), grandchildren Jordan McCuaig (Mika), Megan Griffiths, Garth Griffiths, Nicholas Stone, and great-grandchildren Colby and Carlee. Predeceased by parents Daniel Kerr and Mary (Thorson) Kerr, and great-grandson Dean. Len was born in Vancouver, and lived in North Vancouver until age 16, at which time he and his family moved to Kelowna. At age 17, he met Betty, who was to be the love of his life for the next 61 years. Both shared a passion for boating, which remained the second most important thing to them (after family), for their entire married lives. Even in hospice, surrounded by his family, Len continued to look at boating magazines and talk about boats. Len worked very hard throughout his life, always having a job since his first job delivering papers at age 10. He always put others first, and was always ready, willing, and able to help, whether it be a building project, math or science homework, or just about anything. He set an amazing example for us all with his work ethic, love of family, and kindness to all. There are no words to describe how much we will miss him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, are gratefully accepted. A memorial service will be held at a later date.







