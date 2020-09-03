COSTA, James Louis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Louis Costa of Ladner, BC on August 17th, 2020 at the age of 79. After many months of declining health, Jim passed on peacefully with his beloved wife of 59 years, Yvonne and his children by his side at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. James (Jim) was born on June 20th, 1941 in Kelowna, BC, to Louis and Anna Costa. The youngest of 4 children, Jim grew up in Kelowna and spent his youth on the family apple orchard. Jim started his career as a hair stylist at Raymond's Salon in Oakridge Mall, in Vancouver. After hair dressing, he worked in sales and finished his career as a machinist. He was a great husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. His favourite people called him Papa and his granddaughters were the apples of his eye. Jim loved music and never missed an opportunity to turn the volume up and declare "that's a great song". He enjoyed the theatre especially musicals and the Arts Club in Vancouver. He will be remembered for his welcoming smile, his gentle caring ways and the way he made everyone feel special. He is survived by his wife Yvonne; children Terynn Leigh (Melis) and Bradley James (Traci); Granddaughters Cailin, Teaghan and Colbie. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Raymond and Manuel, his sister Angie currently lives in Penticton, BC. Papa, we love you to the moon and back.







