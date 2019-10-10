O'TOOLE, James Patrick February 22, 1969 - October 6, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jim O'Toole. He passed peacefully on Sunday evening, October 6th, 2019 surrounded by family and very close friends. No more pain ~ rest easy James. You will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered, for your amazing strength and perseverance. "It's time for you to fly" If you knew James or his family, he would want you to be at his Celebration of Life. Please join us on Saturday, November 2nd from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, in the Pacific Ballroom at the Coast Tsawwassen Inn, 1665 56 St, Delta, BC.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 24, 2019