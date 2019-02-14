James R. Ingram (April 26, 1947 - February 08, 2019)
James (Jim) Ingram passed peacefully at age 71, surrounded by family in Delta on February 8, 2019. Jim was born on April 26, 1947, and spent his life serving his country and community with the Canadian Forces and Delta Police.

Jim is predeceased by his son, Doug, and survived by his loving wife, Geri; sons, David and Jim; and daughter, Dana.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
