WHITE, James Sherridon March 4, 1947 - March 2, 2019 James Sherridon White born in Morden, Manitoba March 4th, 1947 passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. Jim's fight with cancer came to an end and he passed peacefully at The Delta Hospital in Ladner, BC. Jim always lived life to the fullest, no matter whether it was business or pleasure. He was known for his successful business, White Wood Distributors, and his passion for exploring the world and meeting new people. He was a happy wanderer, who never stopped looking for the next great adventure. Survived by; brother Wayne White (Barb), sister Wenda Ernyes (Louis), son Michael White (Lisa), grandchildren Samantha, Brittany, and Jessie, step- children Gregg Seidler, Corinne VanDenBussche and step grandchildren Caden, Hailey, Alicia, and Emily. Memorial service will be held at Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave, Delta, BC; Thursday, March 14th, at 1:30 pm. Lunch and fellowship to immediately follow service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to The Parkinson's research through The Michael J Fox Foundation or to Cancer Care. A memorial service in Morden, Manitoba at a later date to be announced locally. Condolences may be offered at







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

