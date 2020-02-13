Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane W. MacLaren. View Sign Service Information Vancouver Memorial Services and Cremator 5505 Fraser Street Vancouver , BC V5W2Z3 (604)-325-8251 Obituary

At the age of 96, our beloved mother and grandmother Jane passed away comfortably and peacefully in her home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.



Jane was predeceased by her husband Ron, brother Robert Brodie, and sister Marjory Sloane. Jane is survived by her three loving sons Robert (Ellen), Philip (Moyra), and Andrew (Ashley), and her six grandchildren Alyson, Scott, Jake, Amy, Ian and Stuart.



Born in Montreal to Carlyle and May Brodie, the youngest of three siblings, Jane often spoke of her large family dinners at the Brodie farm, skiing in the Laureations and her summer trips to the Maine coast.



She attended Westmount High School and then McGill University, graduating with a BA in 1944. Following graduation, Jane worked at the Montreal airport plotting the weather for the RCAF Ferry Command during the war. Postwar, Jane worked at the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), charting the regulations for international aviation. Jane married Ron on June 6, 1953, and moved west to Vancouver, settling in Richmond in 1958, where they raised their three boys.



Jane loved to be around people. Whether it was their dinner party group or "giggle gang" bridge club, she loved nothing more than stopping what she was doing to chat.



Jane was an active volunteer in the local community. She was involved with the University Women's Club of Richmond, Friends of the Library, Richmond Art Gallery, Richmond Information Centre, CareFree, and the Richmond Stroke Club. Jane had a keen interest in gardening, current events, and the community around her where she made many lifelong friends.



Following the passing of her husband Ron, Jane moved to the Waterford Residences in Tsawwassen, where her remaining years were filled with fun, laughter and new friends. Jane couldn't say enough good things about the Waterford or thank the staff enough for all the great experiences they provided.



A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.

