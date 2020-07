COULTHARD, Janet C. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet on June 24th, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a devoted mother to son Jeff and daughter Sherrie (Barry) and a very proud grandmother to Christopher, Ryan and Jordan. She also leaves behind her sister Sharon and nieces Linda and Gini. A celebration of life with be held on July 11th at 1:00pm. Please contact the family for more details.







