Janet (Jan) passed away suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019.



Jan was born in Helensburgh, Scotland. her adventurous spirit brought her to Canada in 1967. Upon moving to Vancouver, she met her to be husband Geoffrey Brown. They married Sept 1971 and would have celebrated 48 yrs this year. Together they have a loving son Kevin (Jody) and grandchildren Quinn and Milo. Jan also had a step-son Russ (Raye) and their children Andrea and Christopher.



Jan lived the past 45 years living and working in Ladner and Tsawwassen. She was a loving wife mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and all the lives she touched. Please join the family in celebrating Jan's life on

