Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Noreen (Rogers) LEE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Ladner United Church Obituary

LEE, Janice Noreen (nee Rogers) August 27, 1956 - November 10, 2019 Janice passed away after experiencing complications associated with her second liver transplant. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones. Janice was born in Vancouver, British Columbia as the second born among 5 children. Her childhood was a happy one, spending her early days in the small town of Ladner, British Columbia. As a child Janice could be found with either her nose in a book or playing with her siblings and the many neighbourhood children in the farmlands of Ladner. Janice made homes in many different locations in Canada: Ladner, Kingston, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Courtenay, Richmond and in Wassenburg, Germany. Janice was known for her resiliency and strength of character and as a mother of 7 rambunctious boys, she was never hesitant to put these characteristics on display. Janice had her first three children with her first husband, the late Gordon Remnant and her next four in her second marriage with Terry Lee. Janice is survived by her father William (Bill), and siblings Frank, Richard, Joy, and Gill. Also by her children Jai, Robbie (step-son), Josh, Isaac, Solomon, Elliott, Gabriel, and Samuel. Finally, by her grandchildren Lucas, Isaiah, and Raine. Thank you to the nurses, doctors and other staff at Vancouver General Hospital, for all their care and assistance and to friends and family for their sympathy and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ladner United Church on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 pm. Donations to BC Cancer or BC Transplant, in lieu of flowers. We love you and miss you Janice, Mom, Nana!





Janice passed away after experiencing complications associated with her second liver transplant. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones. Janice was born in Vancouver, British Columbia as the second born among 5 children. Her childhood was a happy one, spending her early days in the small town of Ladner, British Columbia. As a child Janice could be found with either her nose in a book or playing with her siblings and the many neighbourhood children in the farmlands of Ladner. Janice made homes in many different locations in Canada: Ladner, Kingston, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Courtenay, Richmond and in Wassenburg, Germany. Janice was known for her resiliency and strength of character and as a mother of 7 rambunctious boys, she was never hesitant to put these characteristics on display. Janice had her first three children with her first husband, the late Gordon Remnant and her next four in her second marriage with Terry Lee. Janice is survived by her father William (Bill), and siblings Frank, Richard, Joy, and Gill. Also by her children Jai, Robbie (step-son), Josh, Isaac, Solomon, Elliott, Gabriel, and Samuel. Finally, by her grandchildren Lucas, Isaiah, and Raine. Thank you to the nurses, doctors and other staff at Vancouver General Hospital, for all their care and assistance and to friends and family for their sympathy and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ladner United Church on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 pm. Donations to BC Cancer or BC Transplant, in lieu of flowers. Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close