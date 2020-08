It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Jan has lost her battle to pancreatic cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Peter, her two children, Kristin and Corey, as well as family, friends and beloved pets. Jan will be remembered for her kindness and love of animals, particularly horses. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BC Cancer Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store