Or Copy this URL to Share

Janine A. Gordon, born January 17, 1928, passed away, at the age of 92, peacefully at home. Janine came from Rock Island Quebec, moved to Vancouver B.C. in 1950. She is survived by her 3 children: Cathy McLellan, Lisa Gordon (Yves Jalbert) and Ross Gordon. She is also survived by sister Denise Cheuk (Fai Cheuk) and grandson Tim McLellan (Jen Sedlacek)



She will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store