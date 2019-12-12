Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean C. T Davies. View Sign Obituary

Jean passed away peacefully at Soldier's Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ontario, on Sunday, December 1st.



Jean will be missed by her children, Lesley Corte and Bud Davies; daughter-in-law, Michelle Biehler; and her grandchildren, Ben (Kristen), Emily, and Hannah.



Jean was born on her mother's visit to Dunfirmline, Scotland, and grew up in Beaconsfield, Quebec. After marrying her beloved husband, John Davies, in 1950, they lived in many cities across Canada, forming deep friendships along the way, before settling and retiring in Tsawwassen, British Columbia. After living in Tsawwassen for 37 years with John (pre-deceased), she recently moved back to Ontario to be cared for by family. Jean loved to hear about the lives of her grandchildren and was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments. She loved being surrounded by them at special times of the year, even if she couldn't get a word in edgewise. Family and friends were very important to her and she strived to keep her immediate family, extended family, and friends connected.



Well into her 90's, Jean continued to be a good sport and up for anything including sailing on Georgian Bay, visiting Whistler Peak, and taking a ferry ride to Victoria, BC. She was a model for active aging, being involved in her community, and participating in many sports, social events, and volunteer activities. Her daily visits to Macdonald's kept her engaged with her many good friends and current events.



Special thanks to Dale and Bill Becks, Arlene Scudamore, Cynthia DePelham, John and Elfriede Biehler, and Ruth Bowles for their ongoing love and support. Much appreciation also to Gail Wilson, who over the past six months brought a daily spark to her day. Many thanks to Raija and everyone at Saint David's House, whose care and friendship supported Jean's independence and helped to make her last years rich and full. Jean will be missed but her memory will be everlasting.



As per her wishes, there will be a small family celebration of life when her children and grandchildren are together over the holidays. Jean supported many worthwhile causes over her life. In lieu of flowers or for those wishing to make memorial donations as expressions of sympathy, please give to a cause that is meaningful to you and your family. Also - wear purple!

