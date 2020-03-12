Jean Marie Flynn (nee Malin) passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; sons, Michael and Patrick; and daughter, Frances. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Thomas; daughters, Maureen (Philip) and Laura (Elad); as well as 12 grandchildren and eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren.
Jean will be remembered for her love of animals, fondness for reading, affection for children, amazing pies, and the sparkle in her eyes. Jean's open heart, innate kindness and generosity of spirit will live on in family, friends and many strangers whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:45 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC. Donations to the BC Epilepsy Society are appreciated. Condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Apr. 10, 2020