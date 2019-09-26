Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Yvonne YOUNG. View Sign Obituary

YOUNG, Jean Yvonne It is with sadness and gratitude that we announce the passing of our Mother. Sadness because she is no longer with us and gratitude because we were fortunate to have her for so long. Jean Yvonne Young passed peacefully on Saturday, September 7 2019 at Mountain View Manor in Ladner, B.C. just prior to her 99th birthday. Yvonne was born on October 13, 1920 in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England, to Mabel Annie and Alfred John Harrington Helliker. Yvonne's early life was spent in Bournemouth, Dorset, England where she attended Talbot Heath School. Upon finishing school she ran her own ladies wear shop. It was then, while attending a dance at the Bournemouth Pavilion, that she met her future husband, Duncan John Young who was stationed on the Salisbury Plains with the Royal Canadian Air Force. They were married on December 26, 1941, in Bournemouth and had their first two children while in England. In late 1944 Duncan returned to Canada, followed shortly after by Yvonne and children. Yvonne, with two young children, travelled across the Atlantic near the end of the war and docked at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She was met there by Duncan. The family then travelled by train to Winnipeg, Manitoba - quite a change from the lovely seaside resort of Bournemouth. Not long after arriving in Winnipeg, Duncan was transferred back to Halifax, leaving his family in a small house in St. Vital, Manitoba. Eventually Duncan left the Air Force and joined the Unemployment Insurance Commission of the Federal Government. With that change the family moved to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan where they spent eight years. Due to Duncan's job, the family lived in six different Canadian cities, along the way Yvonne had a third child, Valerie born in Edmonton in 1963. (A pleasant surprise for the whole family). Duncan, Yvonne and Valerie finally settled in B.C., where the climate was more to their liking. Duncan and Yvonne's retirement years were spent travelling, enjoying grandkids and their Tsawwassen garden. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents and siblings in England and in 2007 by her husband, Duncan. Yvonne is survived by her three children: Malcolm Young (Anne) and Christine Johnston (Thomas) of Edmonton and Valerie Schwarz (Arnie) of Ladner, B.C. and by eleven grand children and fifteen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Manor for their kind care over the past seven years.





