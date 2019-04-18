Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Geraldine CYRA. View Sign

CYRA, Jeanette Geraldine October 5, 1941 - April 5, 2019 Jeanette passed away at the age of 77 in the comfort of the Central Okanagan Hospice House in Kelowna on April 5th. She enjoyed many special visits with family and friends in the weeks preceding her passing. Jeanette is survived by her children, Annelle (Dave) and Derek, Grandchildren, Cassidy, Marley and Jayce. Jeanette was predeceased by her husband Melvin Cyra; father William Husband; mother Gerd Berg; sister Barbara Melynchuk and brother Richard Husband. Jeanette was born in New Westminister and lived in Sudbury during her childhood. She moved to Ladner and attended Delta Secondary where she met Mel. They married at the Ladner United Church in 1963 and were the love of each others lives. Jeanette also attended vocational school and became a hairdresser before she and Mel married and started a family. Jeanette's walk of life changed to homemaker once they adopted Annelle and Derek. It was her calling. Jeanette's family wishes to thank Dr. Susan Ellard, Debbie Oppitz RN and the staff of the Kelowna Cancer Clinic for their exceptional care and kindness throughout her journey. It will always be remembered. They are also grateful to the Hospice House and it's lovely staff. Memorial Donations BC Cancer Agency 1-888-906-2873





