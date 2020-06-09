It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister Jackie, due to a short battle with cancer. Jackie was predeceased by her mother Jesslyn Mackin, her father Wilson Mackin and her sister Mary Mackin. There will be no service for Jackie, as she requested. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Jackie's friends and neighbors for their help and kindness in her final days.



