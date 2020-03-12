Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Anne E. Steele. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the untimely passing of Jo-Anne Steele. Living a healthy, family-filled life, Jo-Anne, left behind husband Simon, daughters Tannis and Brittany, mother Joan, brother Lyle, sister Lea, and step-brother Chris. Having a shot of Kraken or a bottle of Bud, Jo-Anne wouldn't of wanted tears but to celebrate the good memories instead.



Although she was never able to keep flowers alive her family wishes you would donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation on behalf of Jo-Anne.



Please join her family and friends at the Celebration of Life on March.22nd from 1-4 pm at the Ladner Legion 4896 Delta St.

