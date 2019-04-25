Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Ellen (Johnson) PERKINS. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

PERKINS, Joan Ellen (née Johnson) February 8, 1961 - March 25, 2019 Joanie passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her parents Hank and Joan, twin brother John and sister Janet. Survived by her husband Jeffrey of Renton, Washington. She leaves behind her sisters Linda, Cheryl (Lyle), Carol, Sandra (Keith) and brother Mac Watson (Karen). Joanie is lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews Christy, Michael, Brandi Lynn, Jeremy, Danya, Christopher, Brittany and Matthew, as well as her 7 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. Joanie was a loving and caring sister, aunt and friend to all who crossed her path. She always had a kind word to say and a smile on her face. Joanie was loved by many including her high school friends, co-workers and lifelong childhood friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Delta Funeral Home, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Community Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Joanie, our hearts ache with your passing. We have been blessed to have had you as our Sister, Aunt and Friend. Rest now, your journey is complete. Condolences may be offered at







