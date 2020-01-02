Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan I. Klassen. View Sign Obituary

Joan Isobel Klassen (77), daughter of the late Mary and Dr. Donald Marlatt, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Joan was born on February 23, 1942, in Fort William (now Thunder Bay), Ontario.



Joan's family moved to Chilliwack, BC, when she was a child. She attended Chilliwack High School, where she made many lifelong friendships and first met her husband, Dick Klassen. As a young woman, she attended nursing school at Vancouver General Hospital, soon after which she married her love, on December 28, 1963. The couple moved from Vancouver to Tsawwassen in 1969, where they lived from then on. She gave birth to two children, whom she cherished: Allan (1968) and Nancy (1970). Joan was a working mother and enjoyed a lifelong career as a registered nurse, mostly at Delta Hospital Emergency and ECU.



Joan is survived by her loving husband, Dick; her children, Nancy and Allan (Marcie); and her grandsons, Joey, Jack, Mitchell, and Dixon. She is also survived by her siblings, Don, Jim, and Helen, and many nieces and nephews.



Joan had a love for reading, spending time with family, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face. Joan's favourite places included Maui with her many friends, Penticton with her family, and routine walks on Beach Grove dike with her dogs. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. Joan touched many lives and is dearly missed.

Joan Isobel Klassen (77), daughter of the late Mary and Dr. Donald Marlatt, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Joan was born on February 23, 1942, in Fort William (now Thunder Bay), Ontario.Joan's family moved to Chilliwack, BC, when she was a child. She attended Chilliwack High School, where she made many lifelong friendships and first met her husband, Dick Klassen. As a young woman, she attended nursing school at Vancouver General Hospital, soon after which she married her love, on December 28, 1963. The couple moved from Vancouver to Tsawwassen in 1969, where they lived from then on. She gave birth to two children, whom she cherished: Allan (1968) and Nancy (1970). Joan was a working mother and enjoyed a lifelong career as a registered nurse, mostly at Delta Hospital Emergency and ECU.Joan is survived by her loving husband, Dick; her children, Nancy and Allan (Marcie); and her grandsons, Joey, Jack, Mitchell, and Dixon. She is also survived by her siblings, Don, Jim, and Helen, and many nieces and nephews.Joan had a love for reading, spending time with family, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face. Joan's favourite places included Maui with her many friends, Penticton with her family, and routine walks on Beach Grove dike with her dogs. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. Joan touched many lives and is dearly missed. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close